Cindy Crawford Gave Fans a Teasingly Cheeky View With the Highest Dress Slit We’ve Ever Seen

Kristyn Burtt
Cindy Crawford attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 show
Cindy Crawford KCS Presse/MEGA.

At 56 years old, Cindy Crawford is still heating up the cover of Vogue — this time, it’s for Vogue Poland. The supermodel shared two snapshots from the magazine which show her looking elegant and sexy all at once.

The first cover, shot in color, shows Crawford covered from head to toe in a black jumpsuit with a wide-brimmed black hat. (See the photos HERE.) Her long legs are the focus in the frame with her strappy black heels, adorned with gold chains, adding a show-stopping element to the image. It’s a stylish and sophisticated look for the supermodel.

She then turns the heat up a notch in her second cover, shot in black and white. Wearing a black silky dress with a hood over her head, all eyes are on the super-high leg slit that teases Crawford’s naked body underneath. She gives a passionate glance to the camera, looking every inch the fashion icon that she is.

Crawford never expected to be modeling into her 50s, but she thinks she’s gotten more skilled with her craft over the years. “I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence in front of the camera that I didn’t have then,” she told W magazine. “And I still like what I do. I never thought I’d be working the way that I am at this stage.” The fashion industry still adores her because she brings the drama and depth to a photoshoot that comes with her years of experience. It’s why Crawford’s latest Vogue Poland cover is stunningly gorgeous.

