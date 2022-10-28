Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Finally Broke Their Silence on Relationship Split With Surprisingly Candid Statements

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady decided to file for divorce after 13 years of marriage on Friday in Florida. While the athlete’s unretirement from football was the reported core issue, the couple shared emotional statements that show just how difficult a split — especially one in the public eye — actually is.

The duo posted separate acknowledgments of the divorce filing on their Instagram Story. Unlike many celebrity couples, they chose to have individual thoughts over the delicate matter while both focusing in on their family, including son Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” wrote Bündchen. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Gisele Bündchen’s statement. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram.

The 42-year-old supermodel went on to note that “the decision to end a marriage is never easy” and they had “grown apart.” She added that she was “blessed for the time [they] had together and only wish the best for Tom always.” Brady echoed many of his ex-wife’s sentiments saying that their family “will continue to be the center of [their] world in every way.” He added that the decision to divorce is “painful and difficult” but they “wish only the best for each other” as they “pursue whatever new chapters in [their] lives that are yet to be written.”

Tom Brady’s statement. Tom Brady/Instagram.

Brady and Bündchen also asked for privacy as they move forward, but in just reading between the lines on their statements, they are in very different places in their lives. The couple couldn’t find a way to come back together, but they are going to move ahead with love for their two kids and the memories they shared together.

