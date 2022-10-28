Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Are Officially Filing for Divorce— But Their Settlement Has Been in the Works For Awhile

It’s the end of an era for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as the couple filed for divorce on Friday in Florida. What may surprise fans is that the couple had already worked out all of the financial details and child custody before the filing, so the divorce was basically a done deal these past few months.

A source told People that not only is the settlement “all worked out,” but also that everything from property to joint custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, was negotiated “during most of the month of October,” per a TMZ insider. It seems that it was the 42-year-old supermodel who initiated the divorce because “she was upset about it for a long time” about Brady prioritizing his football career ahead of the family, according to People sources. Bündchen reportedly reached a point where she didn’t “believe that her marriage [could] be repaired.”

Bündchen is expected to stay in the Miami area to make things easier for the kids while Brady plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the fashion icon worth around $400 million and the athlete’s net worth estimated at around $330 million, there were likely a lot of details to work out. They had property in New York City, Costa Rica, and their $17 million residence on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Florida.

The couple began spending time apart in September and their partnership seemed to go downhill from there. With Bündchen believing her superstar husband had “absolutely nothing left to prove” and Brady feeling like he had more achievements to accomplish on the field, they no longer could see eye to eye. After 13 years of marriage, the golden couple on the red carpet had called it quits.

