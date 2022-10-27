The Crown Doesn’t Seem to Be Shying Away From Princess Diana’s Fatal Car Crash in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The royal family doesn’t seem to be too thrilled about the upcoming season of The Crown, and there’s likely one particular scene that will be upsetting to many: Princess Diana’s final moments. The Netflix series was caught filming the Paris car crash that killed the beloved mom of Prince William and Prince Harry on Thursday.

The images, captured by TMZ, are downright eerie because it seems to follow the exact path Diana and Dodi Fayed traveled in the chauffeur-driven Mercedes on that fateful night in 1997. The photos show a truck towing a black car rigged with cameras by the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. The media outlet also noted that there are even stuntmen, acting as paparazzi, driving motorcycles, and chasing the black sedan.

A Netflix source did make one thing clear to TMZ, noting that “they won’t be recreating the crash itself.” That is a relief, even though everything leading up to the horrific crash is still traumatizing for those who knew and loved Princess Diana. Her death is also likely the focus of Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, which will hit bookshelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

The fifth season has drawn the ire of royal experts who are already condemning the series before it premieres because they believe it will cause great harm to King Charles III’s reign. “The show has become a runaway train. But I think it is important to call out major mischaracterizations and inventions,” royal expert Sally Bedell Smith noted. “The consequences of inaccuracies are greater now that he is the monarch.” It’s too late for the royal family to stop the long-running show, especially now that the viewers are taking great interest in the modern era of the palace and all of its scandals.

