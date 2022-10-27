Sarah Hyland Gets Cheeky in a String Bikini While on Her Tropical Honeymoon in the Maldives

It looks like Sarah Hyland is enjoying every minute of her honeymoon with new husband, Wells Adams, in the Maldives. From the looks of the snapshots she posted on Instagram, her tropical vacation has been filled with crystal blue waters, lots of sunshine, and a cheeky moment or two.

The 31-year-old actress looked completely relaxed in her stunning string bikini that showed off her toned behind. Her skin glowed under the hot sun as she gave a sexy stare (yes, Adams was manning the camera) while she was lounging in the pool on her stomach. The former Bachelor star highly approved of the photo he took, jumping in the comments, “That’s my WIFE!!!!” It sounds like the marriage is off to a great start for the adorable duo.

Despite the stunning new images, the former Modern Family star has been open about her struggles with body image after two kidney transplant surgeries. She discovered that “being accepting of [her] scars” has helped her love her body more. “It’s still a struggle to this day, but you really just have to be able to own yourself. There is a beautiful, silent power when you present to the world that you love yourself as you are,” Hyland told Refinery29. “Being vulnerable is sometimes the most powerful thing you can be, so having scars and going through a lot of medical issues has only made me stronger.”

With Adams by her side and fighting off any critical internet trolls, Hyland revealed that “it’s been super transformative on [her] mental state and confidence” to know he has her back. It sounds like she found the perfect man to share her life with.

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.