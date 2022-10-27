Khloe Kardashian Called Out Tristan Thompson in Expletive-Filled Comments & Honestly, It’s Cathartic

We all know Khloé Kardashian has had to deal with a lot recently, especially when it comes to Tristan Thompson. In 2021, Kardashian thought the two were finally hitting their stride – the pair was dating again and he seemed dedicated to being a good father and partner. That is, however, until bombshell news broke that Thompson had cheated on her and welcomed a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. In another turn of events, Kardashian revealed that she was also expecting her second child with Thompson via surrogate. Now, Kardashian is not holding back.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian went to a viewing of the first season of the show, TMZ reported. As she watched, she saw Thompson tell her he wanted to “expand our family.” Out of pure reflex, Kardashian screamed in the theater, “Liar!”

“It just came out,” the Good American founder said of the scream. “I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be… story of my life.” She added, “I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me.” She has truly never been so relatable.

She then shared why Thompson’s remarks really hit a nerve. “What a crock of s***, what the f***,” she said of his fake sentiments. “I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said but you’re a f**** liar!!!”

On the Season 2 premiere of the Hulu reality show, Kardashian was seen meeting her son in the hospital for the very first time. “I’m so grateful,” she said in a confessional, according to Page Six. “It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have. Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day.”

“Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” she continued. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.” She added that she was “finally get[ting] to start the healing process and … start enjoying life with two kids.” This new mom of two deserves nothing but the best and we hope the new baby really has started a new chapter for her. Related story Gwyneth Paltrow Wows Everybody in Sultry Cutout Dress That Teases Every Curve

