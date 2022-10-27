Penelope Cruz is back on the red carpet and showing why she’s a major draw for photographers — she has that A-list style that is always effortless and chic. On Thursday, she showed up to the L’immensita promotional tour, looking every inch the movie star.

The 48-year-old actress wore a bedazzled black-and-gold bouclé suit that looked straight out of the Chanel design studio. The short skirt with the perfect slit showed off her gorgeous, toned legs that were accented with black strappy sandals. She also paired the outfit with a quilted Chanel handbag, large gold hoops, and a gold tank underneath her jacket — she looked dazzling.

Penelope Cruz attends the ‘L’immensita’ photocall. Pablo Cuadra/WireImage.

Cruz has been loving her 40s decade because she’s interested in bettering herself and not worrying about the perceptions of others. “I wouldn’t for a second change the way I feel now for the way I felt in my twenties. How I see the world, how I look at acting—everything has changed,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow for Interview magazine in 2017. “It has, in a way, brought me back to the beginning, when I was four and loving dancing, loving getting in the skin of other characters and exploring the beauty of human behavior.”

She’s found “so much happiness from being a student again, from exploring” because she has the freedom to be who she wants. That healthy perspective must be what gives her that natural glow on the red carpet — she oozes confidence the moment she steps in front of the camera. Cruz is owning her 40s and loving every minute of it.

