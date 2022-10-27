 Kim Kardashian Shared Loving Note Pete Davidson Once Sent Her & Now We Know His Secret Nickname

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways, but fans get to relive their romantic relationship through the second season of The Kardashians. The sixth episode gave viewers an insider look at how sweet the two of them were on each other — and it’s really cute.

Kim’s press junket for the first season of the Hulu series was shown in the episode and she made a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the reality show. In her dressing room was a beautiful bouquet of flowers sent by the comedian, and the cameras caught the love note he sent along with it (thanks to Kim’s encouragement). “You might wanna get a video of my cute flowers,” she told her Hulu camera crew. The note reads, “Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love Aladdin.”

Any good Kardashian fan would know how their meet-cute relationship began — a kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live. We already knew he got her the carpet and their costumes from the sketch for Valentine’s Day, so the couple really leaned into the whole genie-in-a-bottle fantasy. For Kim, Davidson really seemed to be a great rebound romance after a tumultuous marriage to Kanye West.

The comedian was a source of light and humor for Kim just when she needed it most. It’s also nice to see that their breakup appears amicable, and they both genuinely care for each other post-split. And of course, they will always have their blissful Jasmine and Aladdin memories to cherish.

