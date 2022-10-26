Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sultry See-Through Dress That Left Little To The Imagination

Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday on Friday, Oct. 21 was all about friends, family, and form-fitting outfits. The reality star made sure to flaunt her body and promote her SKIMS line at the same time.

She gathered with her sisters, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall (and yes, momager Kris Jenner was there, too), for a birthday celebration that was filmed for their Hulu show, The Kardashians. Kim made sure her outfit left very little to the imagination by wearing a black SKIMS bra top and bottoms and adding a sheer white lace dress over the top. You can tell she’s feeling good in her 40s decade.

The swanky affair, planned by event guru Mindy Weiss, was very private as the family hosted it at Kim’s office space in Calabasas instead of a public venue. Everyone looked chic and stylish in honor of her big day. Kim’s other weekend plans, which included a trip to Las Vegas to see Usher’s residency and eat at the Strip’s hotspot, Carbone, were thwarted by high winds. Instead, they wound up at LA’s favorite fast-food restaurant, In-N-Out Burger, so her night wasn’t ruined.

Now that she’s in her 40s, Kim is all about “being Team Me,” she told Vogue in February. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian noted “I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Before you go, click here to see how Kim Kardashian’s life has changed over the years.