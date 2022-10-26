Twitter is Coming For Matthew Perry After He Makes Snide Comment About Keanu Reeves in New Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Matthew Perry’s book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing , isn’t even available until Tuesday, Nov. 1, but it is already causing plenty of controversy, especially when it comes to Keanu Reeves. The Friends star’s weird takedown of the beloved actor is sending into an absolute frenzy over his downright rude words.

What’s even stranger is that he not only does it once, but twice, in his memoir. While praising his late co-star, River Phoenix, from A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, Perry writes, in an excerpt obtained by Variety, “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

He does it again when discussing former Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Farley’s death from a drug overdose adding, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [about his death]. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote Almost Heroes two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.” Seriously, what is Perry’s beef with Reeves that he wishes he were dead?

Twitter fans rushed to the Bill & Ted actor’s defense while giving Perry a piece of their mind. “I think you’d have a hard time finding too many people more well-loved than @KeanuReeves. You, @MatthewPerry are not fit to tie his shoes,” one account wrote. Another noted, “This… doesn’t sound like a successful long-term sobriety track.” And then there is this hot take, “Imagine you are so culturally insignificant you feel the need to go after one of the most decent people on Hollywood to try to stay relevant,” added another user. Either Perry’s editor forgot to take out those sections on Reeves, or they were perfectly OK with him taking the heat for insulting Hollywood’s favorite saint: Keanu Reeves.

