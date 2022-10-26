Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo

Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display.

Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair.

On Instagram, Fox posted some of their own pictures from the night. In the first shot, Kelly is holding Fox’s hair as they lean in for a kiss. Fox also shared a video of them pre-carpet where Kelly goes in to seemingly grab Fox’s neck but she says, “no don’t mess up my makeup.” In the last slide, the pair appear to be walking out of the event holding hands.

“Karma,” Fox wrote in the caption, potentially referencing Taylor Swift‘s new song with the same name.

Kelly was honored in the “Artists” category of the event which aims to recognize 100 rising stars from across industries and around the world.

Friend and fellow singer Avril Lavigne wrote about Kelly for the outlet. "Not only is he a great musician and songwriter — as heard on his recent album, Mainstream Sellout — but he also acts, directs, and is an amazing father," she said.

A source recently told Us Magazine that Fox and Kelly “haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding.” The source continued, “They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves. They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature.”

We hope wedding bells are in the future for this duo, looking at their social media posts and appearances, their connection is truly undeniable.

