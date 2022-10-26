King Charles III Reportedly Caused Even More Damage With Prince Harry Over Military Uniform Directive at Queen’s Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was a time of heightened emotions for everyone in the royal family. With the feud still brewing, many royal watchers were hoping that it would thaw some of the frosty relations — however, one expert is sharing that one particular incident might have made the situation worse.

Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan , told Us Weekly that while “[reconciliation] might have been the intention” at the Queen’s funeral, King Charles III made one grave mistake that “did a lot of damage.” The royal expert noted that “the King’s decision to initially not permit Harry to wear his uniform” drove them apart even further because Harry’s military service is a source of pride and joy for him.

Prince Harry's move across the pond reportedly pushed Prince William and King Charles III closer. https://t.co/32uBWwfKDm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 12, 2022

Andersen also criticized Charles for making it seem “as if Harry and Megan were being shoved in the background and even shunned” during the funeral processions. He believes it wasn’t the time for prioritizing the family feud when they were honoring Queen Elizabeth’s legacy. He’s not even sure where the family stands at this point in their relationship with the Sussexes, so royal fans will “have to wait and see where they go with this.”

It’s not going to be an easy road ahead with the couple’s Netflix project on its way in December and Harry’s memoir following in 2023. Andersen thinks that “there’s no way to avoid the fact that it’s going to rub the king the wrong way,” which might only bring another round of headlines and sadly, escalate their feud even further.

