John Travolta’s 22-Year-Old Daughter Ella Bleu Looks So Grown Up in Sophisticated Red Carpet Appearance

Ella Bleu Travolta is making a big splash on the red-carpet scene. The 22-year-old rising star is following in dad John Travolta’s footsteps and taking on acting as a career.

She hit the Neiman Marcus Holiday Event on Tuesday and cut an elegant figure in front of the cameras — and it’s hard to believe that she’s all grown up! (See the photos HERE.) Looking sophisticated and stylish, Ella wore an all-black ensemble with just a touch of gold in her belt buckle to give the outfit a bit of sparkle. The long, black dress was cinched at the waist to show off her fit physique while she draped a cardigan sweater over her shoulders to add a classic touch. She had a pop of color on her lips and kept her hair straight and sleek.

Ella is gearing up for her first starring role in the upcoming movie, Get Lost, which will be a reimagining of the favorite tale, Alice in Wonderland. She filmed the movie in Budapest last year and shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set. Ella is also a talented singer and songwriter and has been promoting her latest single, “Dizzy,” with her Instagram followers.

As the daughter of the Grease star and the late Kelly Preston, Ella has always turned to her parents for inspiration when it comes to style. “My parents have always been fashion icons, for me, and for I think many people,” she told SheKnows. “So, it’s been really interesting getting to see over the years how it’s changed and evolved and also stays the same.” It looks like Ella is hitting all the right moves as her own style icon as her career starts its ascent.

