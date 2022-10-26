Gwyneth Paltrow Wows Everybody in Sultry Cutout Dress That Teases Every Curve

Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and she’s just as stunning as ever. The actress attended the Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration on Oct 25, looking gorgeous in a stripped black and white dress with an ab-baring cutout at the torso.

The one-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress had a billowing train and a puffed sleeve with a flower accent. In addition to showing off her toned abs, Paltrow’s dress also flaunted her toned legs in a thigh-high slit.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition. (Michael Buckner for Variety)

Michael Buckner for Variety

Paltrow opened up recently about turning the big milestone of 50. “I feel so happy being 50,” the Shakespeare in Love Oscar-winner told People. “I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, ‘My life is over. I’m not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn’t going to want me.’ I really panicked.”

“Turning 50 was the polar opposite,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’ve never felt better in my own skin, and I don’t care if people think I’m attractive or not. I love myself.’ It’s a great feeling.”

Paltrow’s newfound confidence and love for herself shows in red carpet looks like these. Instead of hiding her body, or shying away from the spotlight, Paltrow is owning this daring look and making everyone at the party, no matter their age, a little jealous. We love to see it!

