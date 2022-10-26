Jennifer Garner Honored Her 50th Birthday With an Event That Might Have Rivaled Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding

Even when Jennifer Garner wants to stay out of the spotlight, her name gets mentioned because of association with ex Ben Affleck. When the Yes Day actress turned 50 this year, she not only had a celebration that didn’t make headlines, but it might have rivaled her ex-husband’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

Garner revealed a few key details in Town & Country’s November 2022 Philanthropy issue about the “splashy” 50th birthday party she threw for herself. “I basically had a wedding for myself,” she joked. “I was so shocked that I was doing it.” The former Alias star didn’t share who was on the guest list other than her sisters and her parents, but it took place over Easter weekend, where she danced with her friends to “Rocky Top” by the Osborne Brothers.

Jennifer Garner in Town & Country’s November 2022 Philanthropy issue. Michael Schwartz/Town & Country.

Garner also “put everyone to work” by adding a philanthropic element to her birthday party by donating food to Blessings in a Backpack. Her guests brought food to feed a family of four and filled 5,000 backpacks timed to her 50th birthday — an incredibly selfless act to make the night about the needs of others. Fans will just have to imagine how the whole evening played out because there hasn’t been one photo leaked of the big night — and it took six months before the public even knew the 50th celebration even happened in the first place.

That’s exactly how Garner wants her PR strategy to play out — she and boyfriend John Miller stay off the radar as much as possible while her ex and his new wife love the limelight. Neither way is better, but it makes Garner a little more mysterious since she’s so good at keeping a secret.

