Helena Christensen Looks Stunning in White Bathing Suit That Flaunts Her Gorgeous Long Legs

Helena Christensen found the dreamiest way to celebrate fall and still look fabulous doing it. She took a dip in a gorgeous river on a crisp day with her fur baby, Kuma.

The 53-year-old supermodel wore a white one-piece bathing suit with a floral print and flaunted her toned, long legs while sitting on the rocks as the water streamed by her. The fall foliage blossomed with colors of yellow, orange, and red, which created a picturesque backdrop for her likely very chilly dip in the water (even Kuma sat by the water’s edge not daring to go in). It looked like the loveliest way to spend the day. She captioned the carousel of snapshots, “Life in technicolor.”

If you’re wondering why Christensen would do such a daring dip when it isn’t the warm days of summer. Well, she makes it a part of her exercise regimen — and considering her fit physique, it’s working. “I think it’s important to shake it up and do as many different forms of workout as possible, but also to incorporate nature into them. Swim in the ocean, swim in rivers, swim in lakes. Hiking, trekking, chopping wood – it’s the best way of working out, because it doesn’t really feel like a workout,” she explained to You magazine in 2019. “It feels like you’re alive.”

She calls it her “Viking mentality” because she has “this yearning to be near water.” The supermodel joked, “Whatever it is, it’s If I woke up one morning and had a mermaid tail, it wouldn’t surprise me.” Christensen was born to swim!

