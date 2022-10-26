Gisele Bündchen’s Concerns About Tom Brady’s Football Career Go Far Beyond Spending Time With the Family

On the surface, Tom Brady’s unretirement from football seems to be the reason his marriage to Gisele Bündchen is in turmoil. However, new reports are citing that the issues go much deeper than that — yes, football is at the heart of the fracture, but the supermodel is possibly thinking about Brady’s long game in life.

The 42-year-old fashion icon has reportedly given Brady an ultimatum: leave “football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” according to an Us Weekly source. That may sound harsh to some NFL fans, but there are deeper concerns about Brady staying in the game. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” the insider noted. “She is doing it for her family.”

Concussions are a big concern for football families because the more the athletes suffer from them, the more likely they are to be diagnosed with Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The progressive brain condition, related to dementia, is often caused by repeated concussions or blows to the head. Bündchen shared her worries with ELLE, “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she said.

Her argument for retirement wasn’t enough to convince Brady, who still felt he had unfinished business on the football field. Hopefully, it was the right decision for him because it’s currently costing him quite a bit in his personal life.

