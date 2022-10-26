A Surprising A-List Star is Throwing Her Hat in the Ring to Date Pete Davidson

We’ve seen some surprising famous couples in our time. In fact, very little about the Hollywood dating pool shocks us these days. But there’s one A-list star we didn’t see coming who may or may not have her eye on Pete Davidson. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, this legendary celeb revealed she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a date with the former Saturday Night Live star.

Drew Barrymore was joined by Martha Stewart for a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on a recent episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. The initial theme was dating habits, and Barrymore kicked things off with the prompt “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson.” Without hesitation, Stewart waved her green flag with enthusiasm — as did Barrymore, we’d like to note.

Digging in a little further, Barrymore read the prompt, “Okay, your date is Pete Davidson.” Once again, Stewart’s green flag flew. “I mean, he’s dated so many women,” Stewart said of Davidson, whose last high-profile relationship was with Kim Kardashian. “I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute,” Stewart clarified.

Now, there was a moment on the internet a couple months ago where some people thought there might be something going on between Stewart and Davidson. But those were merely rumors. Stewart further referred to Davidson as a "very good guy," adding that The King of Staten Island actor "knows how to get in and get out." On that note, we're going to add a Davidson-Stewart date night to our 2022 bingo cards, you know, just in case.

