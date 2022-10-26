Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince Harry Could Lose This Royal Role Under King Charles III’s Reign

The British monarchy is going through a lot of change. Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the House of Windsor has opened a new chapter, one that includes the late monarch’s son King Charles III assuming new duties and ascending the throne. Of the business King Charles will have to tend to, Prince Harry’s future involvement with the royal family has come into question — and now it’s reached the heights of British Parliament.

During a recent session, the upper house of British Parliament addressed Prince Harry’s role as Counsellor of State to King Charles III. The role, which falls to the spouse of the monarch and the first four people in line to the throne over the age of 21, means Harry could serve in his father’s stead during official royal duties if called upon to do so. But with Harry’s blossoming life in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, some Parliament members are wondering if King Charles should reevaluate who is a Counsellor of State.

During Monday’s session, House of Lords member Viscount Stansgate asked if the government was “happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised” by not only Prince Harry, but also his uncle Prince Andrew. The Duke of York no longer serves in public royal duties following his sex abuse settlement and association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Viscount Stansgate questioned if a “sensible amendment can be made” to the Regency Act, which explains the role of the Counsellor of State.

In response Lord True, the Lord Privy Seal, noted that “In the past, we have seen that the point of accession has proved a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements in place.” This could mean that it is very likely Harry’s role as Counsellor of State will be one of the many issues King Charles will have to address during the early days of his reign. We’ve always known that King Charles wants to maintain a slimmed down monarchy during his reign. With Harry and Meghan building their lives in California, this could be one way to do just that.

