Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She’s ‘So Happy’ After Turning 50

Gwyneth Paltrow is absolutely living her best life. The Goop founder celebrated a milestone birthday at the end of last month, turning the big 5-0. How did the mom of two celebrate her day? Why, she stripped down to her birthday suit and posed for a series of photos, of course. Paltrow has seriously been loving this new chapter of her life, and recently opened up about her recent birthday and the invaluable lessons she’s learned.

“I feel so happy being 50,” the Shakespeare in Love Oscar-winner told People. “I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, ‘My life is over. I’m not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn’t going to want me.’ I really panicked,” Paltrow explained. But something clicked when she celebrated her recent birthday.

.@goop founder, @GwynethPaltrow, radiates confidence as she embraces a new decade with this raw, intimate photoshoot. https://t.co/Vzr2461SJi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 27, 2022

“Turning 50 was the polar opposite,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’ve never felt better in my own skin, and I don’t care if people think I’m attractive or not. I love myself.’ It’s a great feeling.” Of the lessons she’s learned, Paltrow feels she really knows who she is at this stage in her life, and she’s ready for whatever challenges come her way.

“There are things that can still throw me off, and I can get self-doubt, but I think for the most part I know who I am,” she told the outlet. “I like who I am. And I know the direction I’m going in. There’s an ease that has happened.”

We love that Paltrow has this newfound confidence boost after celebrating her 50th birthday. The actress and entrepreneur seems to be in an amazing place in her life, and she’s poised for this new chapter. For all the stigmas around aging, Paltrow’s words give us a lot of hope that the conversation is changing.

