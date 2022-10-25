Serena Williams Teases a Surprising Return to Tennis After Her Decision to Step Away From the Sport 

Serena Williams stunned fans earlier this year when she announced her retirement from professional tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner cited wanting to focus on her family as the main reason for her departure from the sport back in August (and also rightfully noted that she wouldn’t be put in such a predicament if she were a man). But now, just two months later, the tennis superstar has teased her glorious return to the court.

During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, Williams said that she is “not retired,” according to Entertainment Tonight. “The chances [of me returning] are very high,” Williams said. “You can come to my house and [see]. I have a court.” She was at the event to promote one of her other many successful side hustles, investment company Serena Ventures, which she says didn’t impact her decision to leave tennis.

Serena Williams supports her daughter, Olympia, with her athletic hobby. (Hint: it’s not tennis)

https://t.co/nnly1smjDV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 27, 2022

“I started this company a while ago, so I just jumped right into that,” Williams added. “I didn’t even think about the whole retirement,” she added.

In fact, it seems like she hasn’t processed the entire “retirement” situation at all: “I still haven’t really thought about it. But I did go on the court the other day and [realized] for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition and that felt very weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance.”

Even when Williams first announced her departure, she seemed ambivalent about the official title of retired. “I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote in an essay for Vogue. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me… Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she noted.

Whatever way Williams’ life evolves, it’s awesome to see that she is the one in charge of the narrative, whether she ultimately comes back to tennis or not. Related story Serena Williams Dancing & Singing in a Bright Pink Bodycon Dress is the Epitome of Pure Joy

Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who quit Hollywood to raise their kids.

