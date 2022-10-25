Malia & Sasha Obama Looked Effortlessly Fashion-Forward in Rare Public Appearance Together

It’s not often we get to see the Obama girls out and about these days. Since leaving the White House in 2016, Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, have been busy with college, internships, their first post-undergrad jobs, and acclimating to life outside of the Washington D.C. bubble. But recently, we caught a glimpse of the Obama sisters out and about, and they each put their most unique fashion foot forward.

In the photos, Malia and Sasha looked so chic and mature while they enjoyed a fun girls night out in West Hollywood. Malia sported an emerald green outfit, while her younger sister opted for a layered look. You can see the photos HERE.

Sasha and Malia Obama prove to be sister goals in this adorable airport pickup photo. ✈️ https://t.co/4AYZJiw72L — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 11, 2022

These two have clearly come into their own as young women over the years, and we’re just lucky we’ve caught glimpses like this from time to time. The Obamas are such a closely knit crew, so it’s really no wonder Malia and Sasha make time to catch up with one another whenever they can. We can’t wait to see these two get together again soon!

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of grown-up Malia Obama living her best life.