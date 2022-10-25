Pink Showed Off Her Gorgeous Toned Legs in Rare Bikini Photo

Is it hot in here, or is it just us? Actually, no, it’s Pink’s recent post on Instagram. The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer recently took to social media and shared a rare bikini photo, and we’re all about it. The candid snapshot was taken in Mexico during the singer’s recent trip, and she looked like a true goddess while soaking up the sun.

In the snapshot, which you can see below, Pink reclines poolside while catching some rays in the steaming sunshine. The singer’s toned legs are front and center, and it looked like Pink was getting some well-deserved rest and relaxation as she used a baseball hat to cover her face from the sun. “Mexico makes me thirsty,” the mom of two captioned the photo, adding among her hashtags “thirst trap.”

We loved seeing this side of Pink, and her cheeky caption. Along with adding hashtags like “forties and fabulous,” Pink gave her trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, a major shoutout by tagging her in the caption to her post. The temperatures might be cooling down, but we loved that Pink was turning up the heat on the ‘Gram.

