Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Have a  ‘Brutal’ Work Schedule As They Take On More Royal Duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton already had a pretty packed schedule as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But it looks like they’ll be taking on a slew of royal duties in the weeks ahead. While the Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some downtime with their young family during their children’s fall break, the royals will be making more public appearances in the near future. According to one royal source, the number of engagements the couple has is looking pretty “brutal.”

Royal commentator Jennie Bond recently shared with OK! that William and Kate are trying to move forward despite the sadness of the past few weeks after the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. “Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible,” Bond told the outlet, referencing how the Princess of Wales is helping her children through this transition. “After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.”

For William and Kate, moving forward means taking on new responsibilities in service of the royal family. “It’s been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine and they’ve got a very young family,” Bond explained. “I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities.”

As if Kate and William didn’t have enough on their collective plate, their new responsibilities as the Prince and Princess of Wales will surely only grow. The couple has been a consistent source of stability for the royal family, and as the House of Windsor ushers in a new era, they’ll surely be relied on even more. We’re just glad they have some time to catch their breath and be with their children before they take on more royal engagements.

