Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Looks Impossibly Chic in New Campaign Video For Tiffany & Co.

Meadow Walker, the only child of the late Paul Walker, is turning heads in her new eyewear campaign for Tiffany & Co. The model’s campaign premiered just a week ahead of her 24th birthday and features the model sporting stylish round sunglasses, along with pieces from the Tiffany HardWear jewelry collection.

She also wears eyeglasses, showing off hazel blue eyes reminiscent of her father’s own piercing baby blues. The video features a moment of her eye catching someone else’s, and her half smile looks just like her dad’s.

The campaign, shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan, also features Meadow in the futuristic Tiffany T sunglasses as she holds a drink and looks away from the camera in a cool, contemplative gaze. “WOW!! SPEECHLESS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Meadow you‘re gorgeous!! I wasn’t prepared for this❤️” commented one avid fan. “Absolutely stunning, Meadow!” added another.

Meadow isn’t just turning heads because of her stylish new campaign or impressive modeling career, though. The model also spends a good amount of her time running the Paul Walk Foundation, which “is dedicated to spontaneous acts of goodwill that empower young people and support the environment they live in.”

She is also a global ambassador for both Pencils of Promise, which focuses on increasing educational opportunities for underserved communities, and the United Nations Population Fund, an agency “aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide.”

Meadow lost her father in a tragic car accident when she was only 15 years old, and Paul’s Fast & Furious family has been looking out for her since his passing. When she got married to Louis Thornton-Allan in 2021, Paul’s Furious co-star Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle. Both Meadow and Diesel frequently post about Paul as well, because family is forever. Related story Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Turned Heads In This Nude & Bare-Faced Mirror Selfie

