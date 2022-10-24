Paulina Porizkova Teases Her New Collection of Personal Essays With Stunning ‘No Filter’ Topless Photo

Paulina Porizkova is baring it all. The supermodel, who penned a collection of essays titled No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful , teased her upcoming book on Instagram with a topless photo not only thanking her fans, but saying that they were a large reason the book got done in the first place.

“Yes, I’m baring it all. No filters. This collection of essays contains things I want to share, things I have thought about, things that hold me back, and things that propel me forward. It is all of me. For all of you,” Porizkova captioned an Instagram post of herself bare-faced holding up her new book, strategically covering up her topless torso with the cover.

“I have expressed before how much your support means to me – and I’ll keep thanking you. Each and everyone of you. This book was written because of your support,” she added before promising more details about the book in the immediate future.

Porizkova was first approached to write the collection of essays by Maria Shriver, a journalist who was inspired by the supermodel’s honest social media posts about the realities of aging as a woman and coping with the loss of her ex-husband Ric Ocasek.

While the supermodel had previously been approached to pen a memoir, Porizkova didn’t feel like the time was right until this year.

“I did get, like, 20 calls from agents going ‘memoir, memoir’ and I was like, ‘No, that’s not going to happen,’” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “So when Maria said that, I actually got inspired because it’s what I write about every day anyway on Instagram — my thoughts and processes and my emotions and all of that and then I get to write a little bit more in-depth.” Related story Paulina Porizkova Shared a Raw, Inspiring Take on 'Unapologetic' Aging & We're Taking Notes

Paulina Porizkova is calling out those who call women "ugly" for aging in a beautifully put, empowering post. https://t.co/2ShrV0MGg5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 1, 2022

Porizkova explained that before the pandemic, she wasn’t as interested in social media but after Ocasek’s passing, Instagram helped her cope and connect with others going through similar experiences.

“When my husband died and COVID-19 happened, I was so f—ing lonely and sad and devastated and there was nobody but me. So literally that was me sort of reaching out,” she added. “It was literally me being stranded on an island tossing bottles with little ‘help’ messages in them and the remarkable thing was that there were so many people suffering at the same time and people that were dealing with grief and people that were dying on them and so my open grief resonated because so many people were going through it.”

The comments on Porizkova’s post prove that fans are chomping at the bit for the memoir. “Just pre ordered the hard copy! Cannot wait for your wisdom and emotions!!” wrote one. “Excellent book. Oh wow. So proud. So loving you,” commented Selma Blair. The amount of love Porizkova received goes to show that so many women feel the pressures of “aging gracefully” and conforming to societal expectations — and that it is absolutely okay to defy these standards.

No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful is available for pre-order ahead of its November 15 release.

