Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Gisele Bündchen Has Reportedly Been Using These Very Relatable Coping Mechanisms to Deal With Tom Brady Relationship Drama

Hollywood for Science Gala - Beverly Hills. 21 Feb 2019 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady. Photo credit: Jaxon / MEGA Plus Icon
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Jaxon/MEGA.
Gisele Bündchen’s Relatable Coping Mechanisms Amid Marital Drama
Gisele Bündchen’s Relatable Coping Mechanisms Amid Marital Drama
Gisele Bündchen’s Relatable Coping Mechanisms Amid Marital Drama
View Gallery 0 Images

Gisele Bündchen has been using a variety of magical methods to work through her marital issues with Tom Brady, from cleansing her car with sage to “taking her energy back” from the NFL star. But it turns out that the supermodel is also using very relatable, mundane methods to work through it all as well: leaning on her family, namely her sisters, for support.

While the supermodel is reportedly “going through a lot right now,” her five sisters, particularly her fraternal twin sister Patricia, have helped keep Bündchen grounded throughout all of the chaos. “Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

“Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day,” continued the source. “Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

“Gisele feels so grateful and blessed to have her sisters in her life because these are the times they show just how much they care,” the insider added, referring to Gisele’s four other sisters: Gabriela, Rafaela, Graziela and Raquel. “Gisele is going through a lot right now and they’ve absolutely been there for her in every way. Gisele doesn’t know what she’d do without her sisters. They mean everything to her.”

Between Gisele’s subtle Instagram comments to Brady’s friends’ comments about his inability to retire form the NFL to focus on his marriage and family, it’s good to know that Bündchen has a solid family support system.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad