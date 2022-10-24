Meghan Markle Was Spotted Looking So Relaxed & Carefree in Super Rare Candid Photos

Meghan Markle might be getting candid on her new podcast Archetypes, but seeing the former senior royal as such is a rarity. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted out and about in Montecito, California, looking completely at ease as she and a friend shopped and bopped around at gourmet food store Pierre La Fond.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to bring a positive change to Uvalde, Texas with their new playground designed in part by kids. https://t.co/sEnoi7iT3Y — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 20, 2022

Markle had the whole laidback California vibe on lock, wearing a strapless green misaki shorts jumpsuit, a lighter-hued green sweater gracefully tied around her neck, and a wide-brimmed straw hat paired with a simple-but-stunning single braid cascading down her back. She and her friend reportedly grabbed lunch in Santa Barbara after their leisurely shopping trip. (See the photos HERE.)

It’s so refreshing to see Markle at ease, especially in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and all of the turmoil and tabloid fodder about her and Prince Harry’s falling out with the royal family that followed. The two reportedly have been advised to “step cautiously” when it comes to the royal family as the release of both Prince Harry’s memoir and the couple’s Netflix docuseries approach.

Markle also just opened up about her time on Deal or No Deal as a suitcase girl. While the mother-of-two explained that she was “thankful” for gig, she was not about the “cookie-cutter” idea of beauty forced upon her and the other suitcase models who revealed dollar amounts on the hit game show that premiered in 2005. Markle was “Briefcase Model #24” during the show’s second season in 2006, but left midway through the season to focus on her acting and modeling career.

“There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains,” she explained on an episode of Archetypes released a week prior to the laidback shopping excursion. Even stricter expectations on her looks and mannerisms were imposed on Markle once she started dating Prince Harry in 2016 and became an official member of the royal family in May 2018.

Given all that she and Prince Harry have been through, it’s refreshing to see Markle out and about enjoying her life in a carefree manner. Related story Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Reportedly Need to ‘Step Cautiously’ To Remain On Good Terms With the Royals

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.