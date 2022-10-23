George Clooney Describing His Meet-Cute With Wife Amal Has Our Hearts Fluttering

When it comes to power couples, George Clooney and Amal Clooney are truly in a league all their own. The couple, who’ve been married since 2014 and share 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have rarely shied away from discussing certain aspects of their relationship — notably how they met. During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, George recalled his meet-cute with his wife and revealed the sweet gesture they still carry on to this day.

It didn’t take George long at all to fall for Amal. In fact, upon first meeting her at Lake Como, George was pretty much head over heels for the accomplished barrister, who specializes in international law and human rights. “The funniest thing is, Bryan Lourd, my agent, called me up and said, ‘There’s a girl coming to your house that you’re gonna marry,’” George recalled to host Drew Barrymore.

The Ticket to Paradise star, however, was initially less than convinced by his agent. “I was like, ‘You’re an idiot. Like, that’s not gonna happen.’ And then in comes Amal,” George said. By that point, it was pretty much game over for the Oscar winner. The two stayed up talking all night, and George eventually started writing her letters.

Honestly, Barrymore pretty much reacted for all of us when she clutched her heart and said, “You wrote her?!” These love letters had George putting pen to paper and writing sweet nothings to Amal. And it’s a gesture the couple maintains to this day. “We still write letters,” George said. And with that, our hearts just burst. We love hearing these little anecdotes about George and Amal’s life together. Whatever they feel comfortable sharing next, we’ll certainly be all ears.

