Matthew Perry Revealed This Friends Co-Star ‘Reached Out the Most’ During His Battle With Addiction

Matthew Perry is opening up like he never has before. The Friends alum has a new memoir on the way, in which he discloses just how painful his struggle with addiction was at the height of his fame on the beloved sitcom. Prior to the memoir’s release, Perry sat down with Diane Sawyer and revealed which former co-star was instrumental in offering him the support he needed during that dark chapter of his life.

During the ABC interview, Sawyer prompts Perry with an anecdote from his past, in which Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his addiction. “Jennifer, she says, ‘We know you’re drinking,’” the journalist says to Perry in the below clip. “Imagine how scary a moment that was,” Perry responds, recollecting the emotional conversation with Aniston.

Perry went on to describe how Aniston “was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.” During Friends‘ 10-year run from 1994 to 2004, the cast became incredibly close. Even to this day, it’s clear just how much they mean to one another, and during the reunion special in 2021, that was made even more apparent.

While Perry has been open about his past struggle with addiction, his memoir will surely divulge in greater detail just how difficult those years were. Knowing how close he was to his cast members, this anecdote regarding Aniston really shows fans just how invested these co-stars were in each other. And all these years later, it’s clear that bond and gratitude for one another is as strong as ever.

