Ryan Phillippe Offered a Perfect Response to the Ongoing Debate Over if His Kids Look More Like Him or Reese Witherspoon

Any time we see a photo of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s kids, Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, we catch ourselves doing a double take — and we’re not the only ones. As Ava and Deacon have gotten older, the two have been compared to their famous parents time and again, down to their lookalike status. While some fans tend to think Ava is basically Witherspoon’s mini-me, others think Deacon looks more like his mom and Ava is the one who looks like her father. Honestly, we’ve gone back and forth on which kid looks like which parent. But Ryan Phillippe has finally entered the chat, and offered the perfect response that pretty much ends the debate.

During a chat with Extra, the actor discussed the ongoing lookalike debate involving his kids. “What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me,” Phillippe told the outlet, referring to Witherspoon, to whom he was married from 1999-2008. The Cruel Intentions star’s next remark was absolutely perfect.

“My response is always, ‘Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?'” he said, laughing. “Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?” Phillippe made some points with that response. As Deacon and Ava have grown up right before fans’ eyes, their likeness has changed so much. Naturally, both kids are the perfect combination of their parents, right down to their looks.

But even recently, Ava and her mom got in on the lookalike debate. After Jenna Bush Hager commented “y’all are twins” on a photo of the mother-daughter duo, Witherspoon responded by saying, she and her 23-year-old “don’t see it that much.” Regardless of where you land on the lookalike debate, Deacon and Ava definitely have the best of both worlds when it comes to their parents.

