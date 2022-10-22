Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Reportedly Need to ‘Step Cautiously’ To Remain On Good Terms With the Royals

Ever since they took a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have built their own empire in the entertainment industry and philanthropic world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a slew of projects on the horizon, including Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and the couple’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries. But according to a new report, the couple will have to tread lightly if they want to maintain a relationship with the rest of the royals on the other side of the pond.

A recent report from Vanity Fair by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl suggests the couple will need to be very diplomatic about how they address the royal family in any future projects. “Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if they do or say anything that might be deemed insensitive towards Harry’s family, then they risk being cut off completely,” a source close to the couple shared with Nicholl. “There’s a sense among the family that they are already on thin ice and they need to step cautiously.”

At a time of transition for the royal family, there’s one person in particular the couple will want to have on their side. “Harry knows that his father can be quite ruthless if he has to be,” the source continued. “Charles won’t tolerate the reputation of the Crown being tarnished by a member of his family.”

We’ve seen over the course of the last few years just how much the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family has fluctuated. Still, maintaining those ties across the Atlantic are still very important to the couple, especially as their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 16 months, grow up. Time will tell what the future holds for the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family.

