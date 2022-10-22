Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Is the Cutest Little Fan During His Mom’s Today Show Performance

Are you ready for some cute content to kick-start your weekend? Well, do we have the adorable video for you. In case you missed it, Meghan Trainor graced the Today show with a fun interview and an electrifying performance. But among the throngs of admirers who got to see Trainor perform, there was one little fan who absolutely stole the show. Riley, the singer’s 20-month-old son, watched his mom take the stage, and Trainor’s reaction to seeing her baby boy in the crowd was too sweet.

In the clip below, the hosts of Today point out that Trainor’s son, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, is in the crowd. Riley, sporting a pair of colorful noise-cancelling headphones and glasses, waves his little hand and looks around. Sabara dutifully holds up his little guy so he gets the best look at his mom. Trainor, of course, was totally beaming the entire time.

💕 @Meghan_Trainor joined us to celebrate the release of her new album #TakinItBack! pic.twitter.com/t7SxvXJLif — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2022

While chatting with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Trainor shares just how much it means to be a recording artist and mom. “Every song means more,” she says in the above clip. “I think of him when he’s 10 years old, he’s going to hear these songs. And I want him to be proud.” Just after she says this, the camera cuts back over to her husband giving Riley a kiss. The “Superwoman” singer can hardly keep it together and fans away tears starting to well up in her eyes. Moms, you know the feeling.

For longtime fans of Trainor, it’s been so fun to see her come into her own as an artist and now as a mom. The singer has been so transparent about each new chapter of her journey and it’s been such a joy to go on this adventure with her. As her personal life continues to grow and flourish, we have no doubt Trainor will find inspiration everywhere she looks.

