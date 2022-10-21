Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum‘s Ripped Abs in Steamy Photo for Upcoming Magic Mike Sequel

Salma Hayek is serving up a sexy photo on a Friday that is sure to heat up everyone’s weekend. The 56-year-old actress shared a steamy snapshot from her upcoming film with Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance — and it involves the actor’s six-pack abs.

Hayek’s Instagram post shows a scene from the movie where Tatum has his shirt lifted, revealing his athletic body. He has his hand over hers as she feels his toned abs, taking the moment in with her eyes closed — you can just feel the chemistry bouncing off the screen. She hinted to her followers in English and Spanish that this film is going to be a must-see event, “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance.”

Tatum shared the same photo with a different caption, adding, “All good things begin in Miami.” That little tease should fan the flames for what could be quite the sexy Valentine’s Day weekend film. Hayek already promised some never-before-seen moves from Tatum, who started his career in the entertainment industry as a male stripper under the name, “Chan Crawford.” She told People, “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything. His dance skills — he just got better.”

Hayek joked that the experience was “hard work”, but she was “not going to complain” because there were a lot of good-looking actors and dancers surrounding her. Tatum is also promising a “more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of” in Hayek’s role. He wanted the script to “really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience” this time around. “These movies are very, very female-forward,” Tatum summed up. “At least that is our intention.” Let the countdown begin!

