Cindy Crawford Shared Sizzling Photos of Herself in a Little Black Bikini & It Reminds Us Why She’s a Supermodel Legend

Just like Helena Christensen, Cindy Crawford is digging through her old footage and delivering epic supermodel throwback snapshots. The 56-year-old icon shared sweet images from her very early days in her modeling career in an Instagram Reel.

Crawford, who began modeling at the age of 16 in Chicago, posted the clip showing off her 1980s bikini fashions. (See the video HERE.) The clip alternated between a strapless black swimsuit and a black-and-white polka dot bathing suit — and she looked beautiful in both. We also love that her signature mole is on full display in the snapshots. She captioned the post, “Baby. From the @santedorazio archives!” with a black heart emoji.

Kaia Gerber channels her mom, Cindy Crawford, for fashion inspiration in this sheer, black floor-length gown on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. https://t.co/CrzGyGFmBU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 18, 2022

D’Orazio gave more insight into his long-term working relationship with Crawford on his own Instagram account. He noted that the photos were taken in 1986 when she was 20 and called her a “beautiful, smart, charming, intelligent and a hardworking young lady.” He added, “To me she practically looks the same today. We first met while shooting catalogs for Bonwit Teller and I still consider her a friend, a very sexy one at that! Love you Cindy!” It must be amazing for the photographer to look back and realize he had a supermodel in the making when he worked on this campaign.

It was also that 20-year-old Crawford who landed on The Oprah Winfrey Show as an up-and-coming model, where she made it very clear that modeling wasn’t her dream — school had been her priority for years. “It’s not something that I grew up wanting to do, she told Winfrey, “But I’ve decided now that school can wait, and I’m having a great time.” Well, look at how it all worked out for her — a fashion industry giant.

