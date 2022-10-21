James Corden’s Evasive Response Following Drama-Filled Restaurant Ban Might Tell Us Everything We Need to Know

James Corden isn’t very interested in his latest scandal when it comes to the noted New York City eatery, Balthazar. After being temporarily banned by owner Keith McNally for his alleged bad behavior toward the waitstaff, he’s retracting his apology because he believes it’s much ado about nothing.

Corden addressed the issue in an interview with The New York Times, walking back on the apology he privately gave McNally and confidently saying that he hadn’t “done anything wrong, on any level.” Corden was accused of berating the staff on more than one occasion and demanding free cocktails after finding a hair in his food and not having an egg yolk omelet prepared correctly (how dare the egg white get in there) on another visit.

That attitude feels like it was also on display during his interview when he decided to scold the reporter for even discussing the topic. “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly,” Corden added. “I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.” Well, that tone certainly took a turn, but for many fans, it doesn’t feel surprising given the number of unverified stories that negatively talk about Corden on the Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi.

McNally isn’t enjoying the late-night talk show host’s retraction, telling his Instagram followers, “If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect, he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong. If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.” It sounds like none of that will ever happen if Corden has his way.

