Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s Suffrage Movement lasted from 1848-1917 and helped secure a woman’s right to vote in the United States. The criticism being lobbed at Melania involves her husband Donald Trump, who has continued to lean hard into the false narrative that the election was stolen from him in 2020.

I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders. https://t.co/x7eOshRho7 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 19, 2022

Melania’s former senior adviser and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady , responded to the tweet, “Honoring and respecting women begins at home Melania.” Another user called out the hypocrisy of having her on the committee, writing, “Your husband tried to invalidate the votes of countless women because he got his feelings hurt. This is a very strange decision IMHO.” Another account addressed the awkward history between Melania and two of the women, adding, “She joined the birther movement but Michelle will be gracious to her anyway. She was rude and refused to welcome the incoming First Lady into the White House but Jill will be gracious to her anyway.”

What some people may not know is that it was Donald Trump who signed the law to get the statue erected in the first place since women from American history are currently not represented on the National Mall — and it’s long overdue. With the assistance of the former first ladies and the current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the monument is expected to be unveiled in 2027.

