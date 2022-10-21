Is Jason Sudeikis‘ Ex Keeley Hazell Not-So-Subtly Defending Him Amid Olivia Wilde Drama?

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are not free from ongoing drama just yet. When we thought allegations from their former nanny were messy enough, Sudeikis’ ex-girlfriend, Keeley Hazell, is now speaking out about the drama and seemingly defending her ex from the hate.

But to fully understand the story, let’s go back. It all started this week when the couple’s former nanny shared some alleged details of the now-separated couple’s relationship that centered around a “special salad dressing.” According to the story, while Wilde was first hanging out with now-boyfriend Harry Styles, she made a salad with her special vinaigrette for him. Seeing her make it, Sudeikis was allegedly furious and reportedly tried lying under her car to prevent her from leaving to bring it to Styles.

After accusations came out, the former couple released a statement publicly denying the details. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement to People Magazine. Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8.

Wilde coyly shared a salad recipe in an Instagram story, and it comes from Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn, which was based on her own life. The recipe calls for mixing two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard

with two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, then whisking in six tablespoons of olive oil.

Following Wilde’s confusing fueling of the fire, Sudeikis’ ex-girlfriend Hazell, who dated for nearly a year, gave her own two cents. The model also went to Instagram and shared a picture of her copy of Heartburn, but this time underlining some key phrases.

“Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?'” Hazell underlined in the first page. “So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

Is Hazell saying Wilde is doing too much? Controlling the narrative too much? Regardless of all the nuances, it seems clear that she might be going for a not-so-subtle dig at Wilde. If defending Sudeikis is her main goal, we’re glad he has someone in his corner. We’ll have to stay tuned for the next chapter of this saga!

