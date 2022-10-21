96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Was Spotted Handing Out Cash to Unemployed Californians & We Love Him Even More Now

Many celebrities use their money and influence to give back. From major campaigns with established non-profits to building their own companies from the ground up, there are celebs who feel a strong pull to give back to the community. Iconic actor Dick Van Dyke is one of them, but he’s a fan of the small but meaningful gestures.

On Thursday, the Mary Poppins star was spotted by the Daily Mail talking and handing out money to unemployed job seekers outside of Malibu Community Labor Exchange.

“Whenever I have some fives I come by,” Van Dyke, who’s 96 year old, told the outlet as he prepared to leave in his car. “You can’t do it all the time, though,” he joked.

As the actor was being interviewed, one of the employees from the center called out, “Just call him angel from God.”

Earlier this year, in July, the generous actor made followers laugh as he posted a video of himself trying to get inside a Spirit Halloween month before the holiday. “OPEN!! OPEN!! @spirithalloween,” he wrote in the caption.

While The Citizens of Halloween from Nightmare Before Christmas sang “This Is Halloween” in the background, Van Dyke hilariously knocked on the door, peering inside to see if he can get in before Halloween.

In a previous interview with CBS, the forme Dick Van Dyke star said he can’t wait to be 100 — and will still be dancing and singing (probably with his beautiful wife Arlene Silver). “… So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you: You can keep going for a long— I’m still dancing! And singing!”

