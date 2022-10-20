King Charles III Handled This Awkward Question Like a Pro During Latest Royal Outing

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had quite the outing on Tuesday to visit the Project Zero youth organization in Walthamstow. We are not quite sure the royal couple was ready for the barrage of adorable questions from the kids, but Charles handled some of the awkward ones with aplomb.

In a video posted by The Royal Family Channel on Twitter, Charles made his way down the line of excited kids waving the flag of the United Kingdom. He peppered them with questions to keep the energy up and to engage with his young supporters. “Do they give you a decent lunch?” the King asked about their school just up the street. Shouts of “Noooo” and “Sometimes. Depends on what day it is,” were heard in the crowd. You can tell he has grandchildren because he knew exactly how to handle this age group.

The King and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in East London, where the King had a natter with pupils from a local primary school. One child asked the King a bold question! 👇 pic.twitter.com/LtMfibcyFv — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 19, 2022

That’s when the royal encountered the most precious young girl who asked the always awkward question, “How old are you, King Charles?”

He responded politely, “Have a guess.”

And that’s when someone from the jumble of kids gave him an answer he didn’t want to hear, “96!

He moved on swiftly with a cheeky response, "Anyway," and then asked another child, "Have you had a decent summer holiday, I hope?" Thank you, next! Perhaps the youngster got Charles' age mixed up with his late mother as Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. Sometimes, it's hard to be a king, but Charles handled it like the royal pro that he is.

