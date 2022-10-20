Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).

Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the G.I. Jane star dressed only in the jacket.

Moore stands in front of a full-length mirror to flaunt her toned legs with just a hint of her right butt cheek peeping out. The jacket is unzipped and it’s pretty clear she’s wearing nothing underneath — what a way to promote an article of clothing (it will probably sell out now). Moore captioned her carousel, “Living in my new jacket from the Glenda Bailey x @PeruvianConnection collab,” with an orange heart emoji. The Signal Jacket retails for $395, and the company touts themselves as “ethical,” “responsible,” and “beautiful” as a female-owned company.

Her middle daughter Scout Willis highly approved of her mom’s seductive look. She jumped in the comments, “Oh wooooow loving this colorful thirst trap!!! So raw! So sexy! J’adore.” Actress Debi Mazur also added, “Hello gorgeous!” So we wouldn’t be surprised to see Moore wearing this zesty orange outerwear all winter long — it’s a cold-weather winner.

