Jared Kushner’s Best-Selling Author Title Is Being Challenged Amid Book Sales Questions

The Trump family has been touting Jared Kushner’s best-selling book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir , but now, people are questioning how authentic those sales are. He reportedly has inflated book sales, thanks to Donald Trump’s political action committee.

The discovery was made by Forbes, which found the disclosing in a campaign filing by Save America Joint Fundraising Committee to the Federal Election Commission. The PAC, which is affiliated with Donald Trump, made two purchases of Kushner’s memoir — one sale for $131,000 to Book-A-Million in August, and a second purchase for $27,000 in September.

Donald Trump reportedly charged the Secret Service high prices for accommodations at the hotels the Trump family owns. https://t.co/hGaVxe740m — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 17, 2022

Not only does that help Kushner’s ranking on The New York Times best-seller list, but it also raises doubt about him, and wife Ivanka Trump, distancing themselves from Donald Trump’s 2024 political aspirations. Save America “is currently offering signed copies of Kusher’s book in exchange for donations of $75 or more,” so that certainly seems like an endorsement for another presidential run. It could also mean that Kushner and Ivanka are testing the waters and will be slowly wading back into the Donald Trump political fold soon.

The New York Times best-seller list does make a notation of bulk sales with a dagger symbol, which coincides with the Federal Election Commission filing. What’s also notable about these bulk sales is that after that final Save America purchase, Kushner could not sustain his spot on the list. It seems like he got a major humblebrag boost from sales related to his father-in-law. Once those were done, his time on the best-seller list was also over.

