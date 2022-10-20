Princess Diana & Prince Charles‘ Divorce Takes Center Stage in First Trailer of ’The Crown’ Season 5

Season 5 of Netflix‘s The Crown is all about Princess Diana. The upcoming season of the hit show takes place during a period when the British royals were more filmed and photographed than ever before and captures a turbulent time for the family.

In the first trailer for the season, we see many landmark moments from the time surrounding the couple’s divorce, including Diana’s “revenge dress” and her candid interview with reporter Martin Bashir. Princess Diana will be played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki while Prince Charles, who’s recently been named King, will be played by Dominic West.

“In light of the events of the past 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most,” Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, says in the beginning of the trailer, set to The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony.”

“The royal family is in genuine crisis,” a TV reporter states.

In the next scene, former Prime Minister John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller, appears to give the Queen and Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) some advice regarding the unprecedented divorce. “The House of Windsor should be binding the nation together and setting an example of idealized family life,” he says. “It’s a situation that cannot help but to affect the stability of the country.”

"For years I've called for a more modern monarchy that reflects the world outside," Charles notes. "People will never understand how it's really been for me," Diana says, "I never stood a chance."

“She’s at breaking point because of the way she feels she’s been treated,” Bashir, played by Prasanna Puwanarajah, says. “They see her as a threat.”

Prior to the trailer, images of Debicki on set, shared by People Magazine, were enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats. In the shots, taken in Mallorca, Spain, the actress was seen smiling in a red figure-flattering belted dress with white shoes and a white bag. The look is a nod to the former Princess of Wales’ 1997 outfit — a belted red dress in a visit to the Northwick Park & St. Mark’s Hospital in Harrow, Middlesex, England.

Next to her were the actors playing young Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Will Powell). In the image, the duo also show a shocking similarity to their real-life counterparts. From the trailer and the pictures, The Crown‘s next season, which will debut on Nov. 9, is sure to be as nail-biting as all the others.

