King Charles III Shared a Rare Childhood Snapshot With Queen Elizabeth in Sweet Note to Her Mourners

King Charles III is grateful to all of the mourners who honored his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, upon her passing on Sept. 8. To thank the royal family supporters, he decided to give his thank you cards a very personal touch with a snapshot from his childhood.

The black-and-white image was colorized for the card and shows a three-and-a-half years old Charles peering his head out the window at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1952. (See the card HERE.) He looks a little mischievous as his mom peeks her head out above him with her sweet smile — the photo captures such a lovely moment in time.

28th September 1952: Queen Elizabeth II and her son Charles leaning out of a window at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Charles also wrote a thoughtful message that shows how moved he was by the outpouring of love for the Queen. “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow,” he wrote. The card was signed in his handwriting, “Charles R,” the “R” stands for Rex (“King” in Latin).

The front of the card also noted King Charles’ new cypher with the “C” and “R” intertwined, which is historic because it notes the change of power in the royal family for the first time in 70 years. The palace is now gearing up for the coronation, which will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. The event is expected to be a scaled-down event compared to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, but it will be a ceremony fit for a king.

