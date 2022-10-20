Khloé Kardashian Reveals an Intriguing Clause in Her Will & We’re Kind of Obsessed

The Kardashian/Jenner family is not one to shy away from anything. With a camera on them 24/7 to film their new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, viewers get to know the family in excruciating detail, whether they intend to or not. In the most recent episode of the show, Khloé Kardashian revealed an interesting clause in her will following momager Kris Jenner‘s hip replacement surgery.

“My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” the recent mom of two said in a confessional, per Entertainment Tonight. Then she revealed the unique clause: “If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will because people are going to visit me.” As macabre as this may sound, I guess she’s just trying to cover her bases?

For mom Kris, her wishes are also a bit… well, unique. “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and your ashes be made into necklaces for us?” Khloe asked Kris. “That’s a great idea!” Kris said in return.

Following the jewelry-making wishes, Kim Kardashian made a special request as well. “Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris told Khloe and youngest Kylie Jenner.

Continuing their death talk, the famous family talked about where they’d like to be buried.

“If we’re all getting buried and then what happens if Disneyland’s like, ‘I have all this money, I could buy that place,’ and they just start building on top of things?” Khloe said.

“I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn!” Kris added, referring to the park’s iconic rollercoaster.

Though talking about death and burials might be just another day for the Kardashian/Jenners, they’re definitely not going anywhere anytime soon. Kris, who underwent major surgery, is on the mend and is hoping her long-lasting hip pain is finally over with. Cheers to their long-standing reign!

