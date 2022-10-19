Jessica Simpson Showed Off Her Long, Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes & It‘s the Ultimate ’Dukes of Hazzard’ Throwback

Ready to be jealous of Jessica Simpson? In a new photo posted by the star on Instagram this Tuesday, Simpson looks stunning wearing a simple T-shirt, an embellished jacket, daisy dukes and statement green platform boots from her own brand. Not only is the mom of three showing off her impressively toned legs, she’s also giving fans a lesson in style.

“Feel’n my Goblin Gams today,” Simpson wrote in the caption. She’s the spitting image of herself in the 2005 action-comedy flick, The Dukes of Hazzard.

Earlier this week, Simpson celebrated the beginning of spooky season with a series of photos of her and 3-year-old daughter Birdie. “Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween 🎃,” the proud mom wrote of her daughter’s adorable Halloween-themed attire.

In the first photo, Birdie is seen rocking pieces from her mom’s collection including a Halloween-themed matching set and an embroidered overall dress. In the next photo, we see Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson holding the the little one close for a quick selfie. The last one is a sweet picture of Birdie, her parents, and her grandparents, all looking so happy together.

Simpson and Johnson also share Maxwell Drew, 10, and Ace Knute, 8.

Earlier this year, Simpson spoke to People Magazine about her special connection with Birdie. “She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest,” she said. “She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.”

Related story Jana Kramer Deserves an Award for World's Most Selfless Mother With This Surprising Child Support Revelation

Before you go, click here to see all the best celebrity memoirs you can read right now.

