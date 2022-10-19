Christina Hall‘s Husband Josh Hints at Ant Anstead Custody Battle After Vacation Away From ’Unnecessary Worries’

Christina Hall’s feud with ex-husband Ant Anstead has been a long saga that would be exhausting to any parent who is immersed in a child custody battle. To get away from it all, Christina went on weekend getaway with her husband, Josh, who had some cryptic words about the current state of affairs.

While the duo is going strong in their marriage, Josh hints that Anstead’s allegations, about the Christina on the Coast star being an absentee parent, had taken its toll. In an Instagram snapshot of Christina and Josh looking relaxed and happy in a pool with the beach behind them, he had some telling words to share. “In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect,” he wrote.

Josh added that he’s “grateful” about taking a vacation with his wife because they know they “can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries” together. Yet it’s the last line in the social media post that feels like a tea-sipping moment where he might be referring to Anstead. He concluded, “Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else.”

While it could be a simple reference to not worrying about Christina’s three kids, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, in addition to her son with Anstead, Hudson, 3, — it feels bigger than that. Christina has mentioned numerous times that Josh has offered her incredible support through her tumultuous relationships with her ex-husbands, and he’s confirming that he has her back every step of the way.

