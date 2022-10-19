Charlize Theron Takes a Dramatic Fashion Turn at Red Carpet Premiere With Fishnet Stockings & Thigh-High Slit

Charlize Theron hit the red carpet on Tuesday for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s School of Good and Evil — and she showed up in a wickedly delightful outfit. The style may look simple from one angle, but the skirt of the dress delivered a chic surprise.

At first glance, the top of blouse looks very buttoned up with the flower brooch adding a plash of color. If you take a closer look, it’s a sheer black top with her bra peeping through. The high-waisted skirt also delivers the drama with a thigh-high slit and fishnet stockings underneath. She accessorized the fierce look with black lace boots that hit just below her knees — Theron went all-out for this red-carpet moment.

Charlize Theron attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The School For Good And Evil’ at Regency Village Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix.

The outfit paired perfectly with her dark locks pulled back away from her face and her bangs swept to the side. The 47-year-old actress kept her makeup natural and her jewelry rather simple — she looked absolutely stunning. Recently, Theron has been speaking up about wardrobe in the entertainment industry because early on in her career, a male director kept forcing her to do unnecessary fittings. “And it was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality and how f**kable they could make me in the movie,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “And when I started out, that was just kind of the norm.”

Charlize Theron attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil at Regency Village Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images.

Theron decided to form her own production company so she could create a better environment for all actors on her sets. “Having absolutely no control over what you’re wearing is a big one that really f**king annoyed me for years,” she said. “Having some guy make you have a fitting almost in front of them — stuff like that, it’s really belittling.” She’s now free to make empowering wardrobe choices on the red carpet and beyond.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have spoken out about being sexualized too young.