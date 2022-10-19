Shonda Rhimes Adds a $15.17 Million Sprawling Compound to Her Opulent Real Estate Portfolio — See Photos!

Shonda Rhimes has been playing the real estate game over the last few years, shedding a few West Coast homes for a nice profit. Now, she’s planting some serious roots on the East Coast with a stunning Connecticut estate — the main home alone boasts 37,925 square feet.

The off-market deal makes it hard to know what the interior looks like, but from the exterior photos, this place is an absolute dream. (More photos are available at Dirt.) Located in Westport, the Grey’s Anatomy creator paid $15.17 million for the country property that offers a generous seven-and-a-half acres to enjoy. She’s only five miles away from the beach if she wants to dip her toes in the ocean, but there’s no need to leave this gorgeous estate because it has every A-list amenity.

Shonda Rhimes’ Connecticut estate. Google.

The main house, designed with New England Colonial architecture, has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The massive kitchen is equipped with everything a chef could want — a pizza oven, a pantry room (not a closet), and an indoor grill. If that wasn’t enough, there is even a teppanyaki room that would make any Japanese steakhouse restaurant fan very jealous. Rhimes’ young children, Beckett and Emerson, will enjoy the bunk room that sleeps 10 — can you imagine that slumber party?

Shonda Rhimes’ Connecticut estate. Google.

The property has other cool features, including an ice-cream parlor, a club (yes, a dance club called Club 6), and an entertainment pavilion. The recreation area provides a movie theater, a full-sized basketball court, an arcade, a board games room, a massive children’s playroom, and a two-lane bowling alley. Outside, Rhimes can enjoy a resort-inspired pool with a water slide, a tennis court, lush gardens, a playground, and a full outdoor kitchen for entertaining. We don’t know about you, but we are waiting for our next friends and family party invite.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.