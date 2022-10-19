Oprah’s New Book Club Pick Grabbed Her Attention ‘From the Very First Sentence’ — & It’s 30% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As fall season officially settles in, we’re beginning to look for the perfect book to cozy up with, alongside some comfy blankets and hot chocolate to boot. To answer our wishes, Oprah Winfrey just announced her new book selection: Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingslover. The award-winning novelist, whose work makes for a long list of must-read picks, released a new book this year telling the story of young boy, whose nickname is the title of the book. A special bonus: the book is 30% off on Amazon right now

.

The official synopsis reads, “Set in the mountains of southern Appalachia, this is the story of a boy born to a teenaged single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, a caustic wit, and a fierce talent for survival.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, Oprah said, “I so admire the way Barbara has taken the plight of a young boy and invited us on his journey through loss, the foster system, addiction, and so much more.” She continued, “The novel speaks to so many of our country’s relevant issues, but most importantly, it’s absolutely riveting.”

According to Oprah, this book is “perfect to curl up with.” Talking to CBS Mornings on Tuesday, the TV host said, “from the very first sentence you’re gonna be intrigued by this epic story of this young boy demon copperhead.”

Kingslover herself also talked to the show, explaining what pushed her to finally write this story. The author, who’s from southern Appalachia herself, said she had been wanting to write about the generation of orphaned children due to the opioid epidemic in the area, but never aligned the pieces enough to actually to do it. That is, however, until she stayed in Charles Dickens’ former home and was inspired to write Copperhead’s emotional story.

You can buy Demon Copperhead right now on Amazon for less than $30. Read along with Oprah, and dive into this debut novel from a young writer with a bright future.

Amazon

Demon Copperhead $22.58 on Amazon.com Buy now

